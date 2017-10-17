CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens positive as Bombardier soars, materials drag

TORONTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened marginally positive on Tuesday as Bombardier Inc stock surged more than 20 percent after the planemaker announced a CSeries partnership with Airbus, but gains were offset by mining shares, which fell on lower metal prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 9.85 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,812.55.

Seven of the index’s 10 main stocks were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)