TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday, touching its strongest level in nearly eight months as financials led the broad-based gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 52.52 points, or 0.33 percent, to 15,870.52 shortly after the open.

Consumer staples was the lone declining sector among the index’s 10 main groups. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)