FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financial stocks; Eldorado slumps
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年10月23日 / 下午2点58分 / 1 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financial stocks; Eldorado slumps

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details about financial, mining sectors; updates prices)

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday, with a gain in the financial sectors offset by a selloff in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp.

Eldorado fell 15.6 percent to C$2.31 after lowering production guidance for a gold mine in Turkey.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.97 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,888.19. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher.

The financial sector added 0.2 percent. Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.3 percent to C$101.54, and Bank of Nova Scotia gained 0.4 percent to C$81.29.

Weakness in bullion prices weighed on the gold-mining sector. Goldcorp Inc gave back 0.5 percent to C$16.46. Yamana Gold Inc slipped 1.5 percent to C$3.36.

Hudson’s Bay Co shares dropped 3.4 percent to C$11.55 after the company said late on Friday that Chief Executive Gerald Storch would leave the company. Activist investor Jonathan Litt said on Monday he is considering seeking the removal of several directors at a special shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below