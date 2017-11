TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Broad gains across Canada’s main stock index, led by energy and resource stocks, helped drive the index to a fresh record on Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 62.67 points, or 0.39 percent, to 16,088.26.

Nine of the index’s 10 key groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)