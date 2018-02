TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index seesawed on Friday as the financial and industrial groups rose, offsetting a decline in gold mining shares and in Sierra Wireless Inc after the company reported a fourth quarter loss after the bell on Thursday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 15.29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,080.90, shortly after the open. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)