TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by gains for Royal Bank of Canada after it reported stronger-than-expected earnings, while energy shares also climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 47.98 points, or 0.31 percent, to 15,556.15, shortly after the open. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)