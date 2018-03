TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to a two-week low on Friday, pressured by declines in energy, financial and industrial shares as oil prices fell and global investors worried about a trade war.

At 9:47 a.m. EST (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 94.34 points, or 0.61 percent, to 15,299.61. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)