CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* Suncor Energy experienced process upset at oil sands base plant in northern Alberta due to temporary power loss - company spokeswoman

* Suncor spokeswoman says power was restored on Wednesday night and company is currently focused on a safe return to operations

* Suncor did not comment on production impact at the 350,000-barrel-per-day mining and upgrading site (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler)