FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-Syncrude Canada makes further cuts to June output forecast: sources
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 晚上10点39分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Syncrude Canada makes further cuts to June output forecast: sources

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details of previous Syncrude cuts, Canadian crude prices)

By Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai

CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian synthetic crude differentials strengthened on Thursday, as market sources said June production forecasts at the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta were trimmed yet again.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July delivery last traded at 30 cents per barrel over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers. That compared with a settlement price of 5 cents per barrel below the benchmark on Wednesday.

The 350,000 barrel per day Syncrude project has been operating at reduced rates since a fire in March damaged the facility. Syncrude brought forward planned maintenance that is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Two trading sources said Syncrude cut its most recent June production forecasts by around 3.5 percent on Thursday.

One of the sources said that took the month's production forecast down to 5.8 million barrels in total, around half the plant's full capacity of 11 million barrels a month.

A spokesman for Syncrude, which is majority-owned by Suncor Energy, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for July delivery last traded at $10.45 per barrel below WTI, unchanged from Wednesday's settle. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai and Nia Williams, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below