FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
Canada names diplomats, forms council ahead of NAFTA trade talks
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上6点52分 / 9 天内

Canada names diplomats, forms council ahead of NAFTA trade talks

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

OTTAWA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian government announced four new senior diplomatic appointments to the United States on Wednesday, building on its push to increase its political outreach with its neighbor to the south ahead of NAFTA negotiations later this month.

With the first round of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks expected to start in Washington on Aug. 16, Canada also announced a new NAFTA council that will provide advice and expertise for Canada's negotiations.

Canada's chief negotiator in the NAFTA talks is expected to be Steve Verheul, who was the lead negotiator on the recently agreed to trade agreement between Canada and the European Union (CETA).

The council announced on Wednesday includes a number of politicians, and industry and private sector experts, including the chief executive officer of Bank of Montreal, William Downe, and the head of auto parts maker Linamar Corp , Linda Hasenfratz.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland also named new consuls general in San Francisco, Seattle and Atlanta, as well as a new deputy ambassador in Washington.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, Canadian politicians and officials have made a series of trips to meet with U.S. lawmakers and state governors to discuss the importance of trade between the two countries.

Canada, whose largest trading partner is the United States, hopes that the direct outreach emphasizing the economic benefits of trade for both countries will strengthen its position as it renegotiates NAFTA, which Trump has threatened to walk away from.

Kirsten Hillman, who was named Canada's new deputy ambassador in Washington, was Canada's chief negotiator at talks on the proposed 12-nation Trans Pacific Partnership pact. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below