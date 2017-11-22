FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada 'cautiously optimistic' after Nebraska decision - Alberta premier
2017年11月22日

TransCanada 'cautiously optimistic' after Nebraska decision - Alberta premier

1 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 22 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is “cautiously optimistic” about the chances of its Keystone XL pipeline after the state of Nebraska denied the company’s preferred route, the leader of the oil producing province of Alberta said on Wednesday.

Premier Rachel Notley’s comments were the first indications of the company’s stance on the announcement on Monday from the Nebraska Public Service Commission. TransCanada has so far said only that it will evaluate the decision.

Reporting by Ethan Lou Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

