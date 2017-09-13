FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Questfire Energy shuts in 900 boepd because of Alberta wildfire -CEO
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 下午5点12分 / 1 个月前

Questfire Energy shuts in 900 boepd because of Alberta wildfire -CEO

1 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Junior Canadian oil and gas producer Questfire Energy Corp has shut in 900 barrels of oil equivalent per day of mostly natural gas production because of a wildfire raging in southern Alberta, the company chief executive said on Wednesday.

CEO Richard Dahl said the out-of-control Kenow wildfire is currently about 2-3 kilometres west of the company’s operations, which were shut in at about 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below