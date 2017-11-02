FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Natural Resources posts quarterly profit
2017年11月2日 / 上午9点10分 / 1 天前

Canadian Natural Resources posts quarterly profit

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada’s largest independent petroleum producer, on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit, helped by higher production and average realized prices.

The Calgary-based company reported a net income of C$684 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$326 million, or 29 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Oil and natural gas production rose 40.9 percent to 1.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

