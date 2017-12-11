FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canadian Solar CEO offers to take company private
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
December 11, 2017 / 12:35 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Canadian Solar CEO offers to take company private

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on Qu’s stake, shares)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc said on Monday it received a letter from its Chief Executive Shawn Qu to take the company private.

The solar company said Qu, its largest shareholder, has offered to buy all of the outstanding shares he and his wife Hanbing Zhang do not already own for $18.47 per share.

The offer represents a 7.1 percent premium to Canadian Solar’s Friday close. Qu and Zhang own about 23.5 percent of the company’s shares.

Canadian Solar’s shares, which have risen nearly 42 percent this year, were halted in premarket trading on Monday.

The company had a market cap of $1.07 billion, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

