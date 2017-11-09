FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retailer Canadian Tire posts 5 pct rise in quarterly retail sales
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 中午11点52分 / 1 天前

Retailer Canadian Tire posts 5 pct rise in quarterly retail sales

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly retail sales on Thursday on higher demand for its products and services.

Net income attributable to the retailer rose to C$176.6 million ($139.1 million), or C2.59 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$176.4 million, or C$2.44 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s retail sales rose to C$3.70 billion from C$3.52 billion. ($1 = C$1.27) (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below