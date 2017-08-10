FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天内
UPDATE 2-Retailer Canadian Tire's quarterly profit beats estimates
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 上午11点10分 / 3 天内

UPDATE 2-Retailer Canadian Tire's quarterly profit beats estimates

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a quarterly profit that comfortably beat analysts' expectations on strong demand for apparel and sports gear.

Shares of the company, which sells everything from automotive parts to apparel, were up as much as 3.3 percent at C$146.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The company, which operates around 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets, reported total same-store sales rose 1.8 percent in the second quarter.

Same-store sales at Canadian Tire stores, which accounted for more than half of the company's total revenue in the quarter, rose 1.4 percent.

The segment was helped by demand for its Noma brand of electrical products and kitchen appliances under the Master Chef label.

The company said it experienced strong sales growth in June despite a slow start to the spring and summer.

Net income attributable to the company increased 8.8 percent to C$195.2 million ($153.6 million) in the quarter ended July 1.

Profit rose to C$2.81 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of C$2.52 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Toronto-based company's retail sales rose 3 percent to C$4.10 billion.

$1 = C$1.27 Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below