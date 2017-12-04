FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Aurora Cannabis boosts stake in Australia-based Cann Group
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 下午4点20分 / 更新于 20 小时前

Canada's Aurora Cannabis boosts stake in Australia-based Cann Group

2 分钟阅读

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Monday it increased its stake in Australia-based Cann Group Ltd to 22.9 percent from 19.9 percent, its latest move to expand in the cannabis industry.

Aurora, already Cann Group’s largest shareholder, said it bought the shares at A$2.50 ($1.90) apiece.

Shares of Cann Group ended 4.7 percent higher at A$3.14 on the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday.

Cann Group was the first Australian company to receive a license to research and cultivate cannabis for medical purposes.

Aurora will also invest C$12 million ($9.4 million) in Canadian biotechnology company Radient Technologies Inc. The investment will increase Aurora’s stake in Radient to 19.18 percent from 8.8 percent.

The investments come as Aurora - one of Canada’s biggest cannabis makers - looks to expand ahead of expectations that Canada will legalize the production, sale and consumption of recreational marijuana.

Aurora is also trying to buy medical marijuana company CanniMed Therapeutics Inc, which last week adopted a “poison pill” plan to prevent a takeover.

Radient’s stock rose nearly 10 percent on Monday on the TSX Venture Exchange. ($1 = 1.2709 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 1.3172 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below