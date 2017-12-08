FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cannabis maker Canopy Growth expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 8, 2017 / 4:20 PM / in a day

Cannabis maker Canopy Growth expands to Newfoundland and Labrador

1 分钟阅读

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis maker Canopy Growth Corp said on Friday it would supply cannabis to Newfoundland and Labrador, the seventh province where the company will operate.

Canopy Growth said it will supply 8,000 kilograms (Kg) of cannabis annually in the first two years in the province, which is expected to legalize cannabis in July.

The company will also establish a production facility capable of producing 12,000 kg per year and bring 145 jobs to Canada’s most easterly province.

Canopy’s unit Tweed Inc will also be eligible to apply to operate four new retail locations in the province.

The company’s shares were up 4.3 percent at C$19.03.

Constellation Brands Inc in October took a 10 percent stake in Canopy Growth to become the first major wine, beer and spirits producer to invest in legal cannabis.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below