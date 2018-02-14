FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 14, 2018 / 12:23 PM / a day ago

REFILE-Canadian weed producer Canopy Growth posts 123 pct jump in 3rd-qtr revenue

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to change date to Feb. 14)

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest marijuana producer Canopy Growth said on Wednesday its third-quarter revenue jumped 123 percent to C$21.7 million in the three months ended Dec. 30.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company reported net profit rose to C$11 million, or C$0.01 per share in the three months ended Dec. 30, compared with C$3 million, or C$0.02 a share, a year earlier. The average analyst forecast was for a loss of $7.1 million, or C$0.05 a share.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below