Constellation Brands takes stake in marijuana maker Canopy Growth
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日 / 上午10点46分 / 1 天内

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc said on Monday it took a 9.9 percent stake in cannabis maker Canopy Growth Corp for about C$245 million ($191.06 million), becoming the first major beer and spirits company to invest in legal cannabis.

Constellation said it had no plans to sell any cannabis products in the United States or in any other market unless it is legally permitted.

Ontario, Canada-based Canopy said it gave Constellation Brands the option to purchase an additional ownership interest in the future. ($1 = 1.2823 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

