FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Australia's Link, buyout funds in final bidding for $1bln Capita sale- sources
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 晚上6点02分 / 2 个月前

Australia's Link, buyout funds in final bidding for $1bln Capita sale- sources

David French and Pamela Barbaglia

3 分钟阅读

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The British outsourcing group hired Goldman Sachs last year to launch an auction process for one of its units, Capita Asset Services, in a bid to raise cash and return to growth after a string of profit warnings, partly due to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Chicago-based private equity fund GTCR and European rival CVC Capital Partners are among a group of three buyout funds which are competing with Link Group, a provider of shareholder management services as well as analytics, registry and fund administration services to more than 2,500 clients, the sources said.

Another source named European buyout fund BC Partners as the fourth bidder involved in the process, adding that the deadline for final bids is on June 21.

Capita, GTCR, BC Partners and CVC declined to comment while Link Group could not immediately be reached outside business hours.

Capita has a market value of 4.3 billion pounds and its near-total focus on Britain means that unlike some rivals it does not benefit from the translation of foreign currencies back into a weak pound.

Its chief executive Andy Parker resigned earlier this year after the company reported a bigger than expected drop in profits and said it would take until 2018 before it could return to growth.

As part of its turnaround efforts the London-based company is trying to simplify its structure, reduce the number of business units and their reporting lines to boost oversight and transparency.

The sale of its asset services unit, which serves a wide range of financial institutions including wealth and asset managers as well as banks, could fetch between 700 and 800 million pounds, the sources said.

It would help it to reduce its debt burden which stood at 1.7 billion pounds at the end of last year.

Capita Asset Services provides everything from shareholder solutions, fund management and loan servicing for all types of secured and collateralised loans. The business operates as a share registrar to 42 percent of Britain's main market listed companies.

$1 = 0.7880 pounds Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below