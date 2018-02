Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health said on Thursday its quarterly profit more than tripled due to a benefit related to recent changes in U.S. tax laws.

Net earnings attributable to the company was $1.05 billion, or $3.33 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $324 million, or $1.02 per share, a year ago.

The company recorded a $736 million benefit from income taxes. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)