FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill, Faccenda to form UK poultry joint venture
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 下午2点27分 / 23 天前

Cargill, Faccenda to form UK poultry joint venture

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Giant U.S. food producer Cargill will create a new British joint venture with UK peer Faccenda Foods focused on poultry production, the two firms said in a statement on Monday.

The newly-formed company, in which both will have an equal stake, plans to employ about 6,000 people in the UK, they said.

They said Andy Dawkins, who is currently the managing director of Faccenda Foods, would be appointed chief executive of the new company and Chris Hall, fresh chicken director for Cargill Meats Europe, would be chief commercial officer. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below