FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 19, 2018 / 10:59 AM / a day ago

Cargill to change German starch plant to wheat processing

1 分钟阅读

HAMBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Cargill plans to expand its starches and sweeteners factory in Krefeld, Germany, and switch to using wheat as a raw material, it said on Friday.

The Krefeld plant currently produces starches and sweeteners from corn for products including jams, sweets, chewing gum and custard powder.

“We are in the planning process. Work will be completed in 2020,” a Cargill spokeswoman said without providing figures on production capacity or tonnage of wheat involved.

The plant’s expansion will add products including vegetable wheat protein, specialised industrial wheat starches and advanced biofuels. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Goodman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below