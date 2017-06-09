FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power and gas business
2017年6月9日 / 晚上8点31分 / 2 个月前

Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power and gas business

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North American gas and power business, the company said on Friday, marking the second business it has purchased from the trading company this year.

In March, Cargill announced it was selling its petroleum business to Macquarie.

Cargill was originally slated to sell its power and gas business to commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group, but that deal fell through.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chris Reese

