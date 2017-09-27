Cargill Q1 profit rises 14 pct

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 14 percent rise in its quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for beef and poultry.

The privately held company said net income rose to $973 million in the first quarter ended August 31, from $852 million, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Cargill reported quarterly net income of $888 million, up from $827 million a year earlier.

Revenue came in at $27.3 billion, slightly up from the $27.1 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)