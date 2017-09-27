FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill Q1 profit rises 14 pct
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 下午1点14分 / 21 天前

Cargill Q1 profit rises 14 pct

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 14 percent rise in its quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for beef and poultry.

The privately held company said net income rose to $973 million in the first quarter ended August 31, from $852 million, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Cargill reported quarterly net income of $888 million, up from $827 million a year earlier.

Revenue came in at $27.3 billion, slightly up from the $27.1 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below