FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-CarGurus shares surge 84 pct in debut
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 下午3点53分 / 6 天前

RPT-CarGurus shares surge 84 pct in debut

2 分钟阅读

(Repeats to widen distribution)

Oct 12(Reuters) - Shares of CarGurus Inc, an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars, jumped as much as 84 percent in their market debut on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3 billion.

The company has grown rapidly since it was set up by TripAdvisor co-founder Langley Steinert in 2006, and said in its IPO filing it had 61 million average monthly users and 5.4 million car listings in the United States as of June 30.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company’s IPO was priced at $16 per share, above the previously outlined $13-$15 range, and raised $150.4 million. The stock touched a high $30.19 minutes after it started on Thursday, before easing slightly to trade at $27.90.

CarGurus generates revenue from charging subscription fees to its vast network of car dealers who pay to post their inventory on the website, according to the filing. (bit.ly/2yc2O3C)

The company reported a 70 percent jump in total revenue to $143.3 million in the six months ended June 30, while net income soared more than sixteen-fold to $8.6 million.

Although it is early days for consumers to buy cars online in large numbers, much of the research is done on the Internet - a trend the company is looking to capitalize on.

CarGurus’s main competitor, TrueCar Inc, went public in 2014 and its shares have surged 184 percent in the past 12 months.

CarGurus had an active dealer network of over 40,000 as of June 30, with operations in the United States, Canada, UK and Germany. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below