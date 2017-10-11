FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CarGurus IPO priced at $16 per share
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月11日 / 晚上10点15分 / 7 天前

CarGurus IPO priced at $16 per share

2 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - CarGurus Inc, an online marketplace for new and used cars, raised about $150.4 million from its initial public offering priced at $16 per share.

The 9.4 million Class A share offering was priced above the proposed range of $13 to $15 per share.

The company reported a 70.1 percent jump in total revenue to $143.3 million for the six months ended June 30. Net income soared more than sixteen times to $8.6 million in the same period.

The company with an active network of over 40,000 dealers as of June 30, has operations in United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Germany.

The company, founded by Langley Steinert in 2006, has over 5.4 million car listings and about 61 million average monthly users in the U.S. as of June 30, becoming the most visited online automotive marketplace, according to a regulatory filing.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Allen & Co, RBC Capital Markets, JMP Securities, Raymond James & Associates and William Blair & Co are underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below