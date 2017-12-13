FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Debt-laden Carillion secures deal to sell part of UK healthcare unit
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
December 13, 2017 / 7:48 AM / 2 days ago

Debt-laden Carillion secures deal to sell part of UK healthcare unit

1 分钟阅读

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Troubled British construction firm Carillion said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to sell a large part of its UK healthcare facilities management business to outsourcing group Serco for about 47.7 million pounds ($63.55 million).

Carillion said in September said it intended to exit the business and announced it had a preliminary agreement for selling a large part of it to Serco for 50.1 million pounds.

Carillion said net disposal proceeds of 41.4 million pounds would be used to prepay of part of a 140 million pound credit.

The firm, which has said it was heading towards a breach of debt covenants and needed fresh capital, had said it would exit its UK healthcare and Canadian businesses to help raise more than 300 million pounds by the end of 2018 from disposals.

Lazard & Co is acting as lead financial adviser and sponsor to Carillion for the healthcare unit sale.

$1 = 0.7506 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

