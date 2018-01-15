FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-British government will hold emergency meeting on Carillion, says minister
January 15, 2018 / 3:28 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-British government will hold emergency meeting on Carillion, says minister

1 分钟阅读

(Adds comment from May’s office)

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The British government will hold a meeting of its COBRA emergency response committee on Monday to discuss Carillion’s collapse, defence minister Gavin Williamson said.

Asked what contingency plans the government had for armed forces housing which is run by CarillionAmey after Carillion collapsed, Williamson told parliament: “There will be a COBRA meeting later on today to look at addressing some of the most immediate issues.”

May’s office said it was a planned ministerial meeting as part of the government’s response. A spokesman declined to comment on who would attend the meeting. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

