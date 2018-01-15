FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British government will hold emergency meeting on Carillion, says minister
频道
专题
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
深度分析
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
时事要闻
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
中国财经
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 15, 2018 / 3:03 PM / 更新于 a day ago

British government will hold emergency meeting on Carillion, says minister

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The British government will hold a meeting of its COBRA emergency response committee on Monday to discuss Carillion’s collapse, defence minister Gavin Williamson said.

Asked what contingency plans the government had for armed forces housing which is run by CarillionAmey after Carillion collapsed, Williamson told parliament: “There will be a COBRA meeting later on today to look at addressing some of the most immediate issues.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below