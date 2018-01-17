FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018

UPDATE 1-UK tells banks to remember small companies not to blame for Carillion's collapse

1 分钟阅读

(Adds quote)

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister Greg Clark told banks on Wednesday that it is important they remember small businesses were not to blame for construction company Carillion’s collapse, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

“The business secretary was clear that obviously SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Entities) were not the reason for the collapse of Carillion and it was important that the banks had that in mind,” the spokesman told reporters.

Britain’s banks are offering overdraft extensions and other emergency measures to help firms hit by the collapse.

Reporting By William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

