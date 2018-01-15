FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK opposition Labour calls for investigation into Carillion collapse
January 15, 2018 / 7:42 AM / a day ago

UK opposition Labour calls for investigation into Carillion collapse

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party called for an investigation into the government’s actions ahead of the collapse of British construction and services company Carillion which was forced into compulsory liquidation on Monday.

“We’re ... asking for a full investigation into the government conduct of this matter,” Labour’s business spokeswoman Rebecca Long-Bailey told BBC TV.

“This company issued three profit warnings in the last six months yet despite those profit warnings the government continued to award government contracts to this company.”

Long-Bailey said the government had to act quickly to take Carillion’s public service contracts back into state control and provide reassurance to the company’s 43,000 workers and suppliers.

“We want to make sure the British taxpayer aren’t going to lose out because of the actions of the government and this company,” she said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

