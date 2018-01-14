FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK government keeping close eye on services company Carillion - Conservative chairman
January 14, 2018 / 9:51 AM / 更新于 19 hours ago

UK government keeping close eye on services company Carillion - Conservative chairman

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s government is keeping a close eye on building and services company Carillion and ministers hope its partners will find the working capital to ensure it remains a “going concern”, the chairman of the governing Conservatives said on Sunday.

Brandon Lewis told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show that the government had all contingency plans in place for Carillion, which is on the brink of entering administration, according to some news reports.

“We are keeping a very close eye on this, make sure there are all plans, contingency plans in place, but it is a going concern this and ... hopefully, they will be able to work with their partners to get the working capital they need to continue to provide important services,” Lewis said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Louise Heavens)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
