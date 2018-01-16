FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 12:45 PM / 2 days ago

UK PM May warns against complacency over Carillion's collapse - spokesman

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told her cabinet of top ministers on Tuesday that the government needed to avoid complacency over the fallout from construction firm Carillion’s collapse, her spokesman said.

“The PM said that public services had continued to be provided, but there would be no complacency and the government would be vigilant in monitoring for any emerging issues in public services and in providing support for employees of companies with private sector Carillion contracts,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting By William James, writing by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

