Keep going to work, Britain's May tells public service employees at Carillion

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May urged workers employed by failed services and construction company Carillion for public service contracts to keep going to work confident that they will be paid.

“This has been a difficult time for a number of people concerned about their jobs, about public services and about their pensions,” she told parliament. “I want first of all ... to provide reassurance to all employees who were working on public services for Carillion that they should continue to turn up to work confident in the knowledge that they’ll be paid for the work they’re providing.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)