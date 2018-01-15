FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK to ensure services provided by Carillion will continue-minister
频道
专题
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
深度分析
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
时事要闻
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
中国财经
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 15, 2018 / 8:33 AM / a day ago

UK to ensure services provided by Carillion will continue-minister

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will ensure that services provided by failed construction and services group Carillion will continue and the company’s joint-venture partners will be involved, minister David Lidington said on Monday.

“Ever since the profit warnings were announced during the course of last year, various government departments that have had business with Carillion have been drawing up contingency plans about how they might respond,” Lidington, who is minister for the cabinet office, told BBC radio.

Some contracts handled by Carillion will go to alternative providers and staff will continue to be paid, he said.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below