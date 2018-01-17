Over 90 pct of private Carillion customers will pay to keep employees - UK insolvency service

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Over 90 percent of Carillion’s private sector service customers have said they will provide funding to allow the company’s official receiver to retain employees on those contracts, Britain’s Insolvency Service said on Wednesday.

The construction and services contractor collapsed on Monday, and the government said it would pay private sector employees for 48 hours before the company’s customers would have to bear the costs themselves, or accept termination of the contracts. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)