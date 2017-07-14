FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 天前
Carlyle preps sale of German nursing home group Alloheim - sources
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国财经
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 下午1点03分 / 21 天前

Carlyle preps sale of German nursing home group Alloheim - sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Buyout group Carlyle is preparing a sale of German nursing home operator Alloheim as it seeks to benefit from buoyant equities markets, people close to the matter said.

Carlyle has started a process of selecting investments banks to organise an auction, with Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan seen in the lead to win the sellside mandate, the sources said on Friday.

The sale is expected to launch in autumn and comes after a string of similar deals in Germany in the recent past, such as that of peer Casa Reha or that of German clinic chain Schoen. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Dasha Afanasieva and Pamela Barbaglia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below