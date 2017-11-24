FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Brazilian toy retailer Ri Happy prepares $300 million IPO -paper
频道
专题
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
半岛局势
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月24日 / 上午10点38分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-Brazilian toy retailer Ri Happy prepares $300 million IPO -paper

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Ri Happy is a toy retailer, not toy maker)

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian toy retailer Ri Happy, owned by U.S. private equity specialist Carlyle Group LP , has hired banks for an initial public offering, seeking to take advantage of a retail rebound in Brazil, a national newspaper said on Friday.

The IPO is expected to raise 800 million to 1 billion reais ($310 million), according to preliminary projections, newspaper Valor Economico said.

Carlyle has hired banks BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, Itaú BBA, Credit Suisse and Bradesco BBI as underwriters, the newspaper said, citing sources.

The proceeds will be used to fund expansion, and Carlyle will sell part of its stake in the company as part of the process. Valor said the IPO is likely to take place in 2018.

Ri Happy and Carlyle declined to comment, according to Valor.

Retail and Brazil’s consumer sector generally is on the leading edge of an economic recovery in Latin America’s largest economy. Many Brazilian retailers, from electronics retailer Magazine Luiza SA to food retailer Carrefour Brasil , are in the midst of aggressive expansion drives.

$1 = 3.22 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below