2017年7月24日 / 晚上9点04分 / 11 天前

Carlyle seeks $15 billion for its seventh U.S. buyout fund - Bbg

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is looking to raise $15 billion for its next U.S. buyout fund, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fund, the firm's seventh for the United States, is part of Carlyle's aim to raise $100 billion from 2016 to 2019, Bloomberg reported. bloom.bg/2uuimhp

Carlyle's $15 billion fund could be the largest pool ever focused on buyouts in the U.S. region, Bloomberg reported, as private equity firms are raising ever-bigger pools of capital to provide returns to investors amid near-zero interest rates.

The firm gathered $13 billion for its sixth U.S. buyout fund in 2013.

Carlyle was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

