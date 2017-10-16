FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle, OppenheimerFunds form wealth management venture
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 下午12点57分 / 5 天前

Carlyle, OppenheimerFunds form wealth management venture

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and asset manager OppenheimerFunds Inc will form a joint venture to provide wealth management services to rich investors in the United States, the companies said on Monday.

Kamal Bhatia, the head of investment solutions for OppenheimerFunds, and Mark Jenkins, the head of global credit for Carlyle, will lead the joint venture when it begins operations next year.

Carlyle and Oppenheimer join a long list of firms, including Citigroup, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley , that are trying to lure the rich and the super-rich in an attempt to boost revenue and lower their reliance on more traditional businesses such as trading.

The new venture will provide long-term income strategies to high net-worth investors, initially focusing on investments in credit, direct lending, distressed transactions, among other areas, Carlyle and OppenheimerFunds said. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below