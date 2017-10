Sept 29 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP signed a definitive agreement to sell Klenk Holz AG, its German building materials unit, to Binderholz GmbH, the private equity firm said on Friday.

The terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, were not disclosed in a Carlyle statement. bit.ly/2fDMW5j

Carlyle acquired Klenk Holz in 2013 from a trust of German banks. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)