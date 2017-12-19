FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Carnival reports 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue
频道
专题
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
狗年展望
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
深度分析
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
深度分析
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 19, 2017 / 2:23 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Carnival reports 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects per-share numbers in paragraph 2 to 76 cents per share not $76 and 83 cents per share, not $83)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, reported a 8.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on an uptick in ticket prices amid strong consumer demand.

The company’s net income fell to $546 million, or 76 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $609 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.26 billion from $3.94 billion, marking the eighth straight quarter of revenue increases.

Reporting by Uday Sampath and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below