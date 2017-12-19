FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 3:18 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Cruise operator Carnival beats Street on boost from ticket prices

2 分钟阅读

(Adds analyst estimates, share movement, forecast)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday as higher ticket prices helped offset a hit from hurricanes.

Shares of the company, which owns the Queen Mary II and Queen Elizabeth cruisers through its Cunard line, were up 3 percent at $68.50 in early trading.

The company’s net income fell 10.3 percent to $546 million, or 76 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, hurt by an 11-cent hit from hurricanes in the Caribbean.

However, the company earned 63 cents per share, excluding items. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 51 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue yields, a keenly watched metric that measures spending per available berth, climbed 6.5 percent on a constant currency basis.

Revenue increased 8.2 percent to $4.26 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $4.15 billion.

The company also forecast 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $4.00 to $4.30, largely below analysts’ estimate of $4.29. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Maju Samuel)

