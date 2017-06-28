FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月28日 / 晚上9点11分 / 1 个月前

Carrefour's Brazil unit seeks up to $1.7 bln in IPO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS/SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Carrefour SA has filed for an initial public offering that could raise between 4.5 billion reais and 5.6 billion reais ($1.4 billion and $1.7 billion) next month, making it the country's biggest in more than four years.

In a statement, Boulogne Billancourt, France-based Carrefour said Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA has set a suggested price tag between 15 reais and 19 reais per common share. The IPO will take place in São Paulo Stock Exchange's strictest governance listing chapter.

$1 = 3.2803 reais Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio

