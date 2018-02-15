Caterpillar vigorously contesting penalties proposed by IRS

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc said on Thursday it was vigorously contesting the $2.3 billion tax and penalties for certain years proposed by the Internal Revenue Service.

In March last year, the IRS had challenged the company’s taxes for 2007-2012, and federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company’s buildings in Illinois in connection with a probe regarding its offshore tax practices.

The heavy machinery manufacturer said in a regulatory filing that it did not anticipate a significant increase or decrease to its unrecognized tax benefits for this matter within the next 12 months. (bit.ly/2nZbqqH)

The company’s shares were up about 1 percent at $159.17 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)