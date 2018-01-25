Caterpillar profit beats estimates as sales surge 35 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as revenues surged 35 percent compared to a year earlier on the back of strong global demand for its construction and mining equipment. The company also said it took a $2.4 billion charge related to recent U.S. tax changes, widening its net loss before adjustments to $1.30 billion, or $2.18 per share, from $1.17 billion, or $2.00 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago)