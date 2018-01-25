FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 12:49 PM / in a day

Caterpillar profit beats estimates as sales surge 35 pct

1 分钟阅读

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc         beat estimates
for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as revenues surged 35
percent compared to a year earlier on the back of strong global
demand for its construction and mining equipment. 
    The company also said it took a $2.4 billion charge related
to recent U.S. tax changes, widening its net loss before
adjustments to $1.30 billion, or $2.18 per share, from $1.17
billion, or $2.00 per share, a year earlier.             

 (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh
in Chicago)
