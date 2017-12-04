FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cboe beats CME to bitcoin futures launch with Dec. 10 start
2017年12月4日 / 下午2点30分 / 更新于 17 小时前

1 分钟阅读

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc will launch trading in its bitcoin futures contract on Dec. 10, just over a week ahead of rival CME Group Inc.

The bitcoin futures, which will trade under the ticker 'XBT', will be cash-settled contracts based on cryptocurrency exchange Gemini's auction price, Cboe said on Monday. (reut.rs/2BvXvwu)

CME on Friday announced the launch of its bitcoin futures contract on Dec. 18, available for trading on the CME Globex electronic trading platform. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

