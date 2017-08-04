FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
Options exchange operator CBOE's profit rises nearly 33 pct
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 中午11点48分 / 9 天前

Options exchange operator CBOE's profit rises nearly 33 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a nearly 33 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher transaction fees.

Chicago-based CBOE's net income allocated to common shareholders rose to $67.3 million, or 60 cents per share in the second quarter ended June30, from $50.7 million from 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue surged to $640.8 million from $173.1 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

